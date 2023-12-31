Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took off for holidays after throwing a party for their celebrity friends

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?

New Year's vacations may have started off rough for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The couple is currently staying at a popular celeb holiday spot named St. Barts and appeared to be having a stressful day during a window shopping spree.

Pictures posted by Daily Mail show Jennifer and Ben at an upscale store where the two seemed to be arguing while looking at pricey Bulgari jewelry.

According to the outlet, the Batman actor “looked frustrated and threw his hands in the air” as the singer sat next to him with a “tight expression” while trying different jewelry pieces.

The two took off for a vacation after throwing a holiday party at their home which was attended by actors like Margot Robbie and Michael B Jordan.

The fresh visuals come after a source told Radar Online that Ben’s longtime actor friend Matt Damon is not a fan of his rekindled romance with Jennifer.

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue,” the tipster had claimed.