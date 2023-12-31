 
menu
Sunday, December 31, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took off for holidays after throwing a party for their celebrity friends

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?

New Year's vacations may have started off rough for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The couple is currently staying at a popular celeb holiday spot named St. Barts and appeared to be having a stressful day during a window shopping spree.

Pictures posted by Daily Mail show Jennifer and Ben at an upscale store where the two seemed to be arguing while looking at pricey Bulgari jewelry.

According to the outlet, the Batman actor “looked frustrated and threw his hands in the air” as the singer sat next to him with a “tight expression” while trying different jewelry pieces.

Read More: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ride wound in electric vehicle in new photos

The two took off for a vacation after throwing a holiday party at their home which was attended by actors like Margot Robbie and Michael B Jordan.

The fresh visuals come after a source told Radar Online that Ben’s longtime actor friend Matt Damon is not a fan of his rekindled romance with Jennifer.

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue,” the tipster had claimed.

Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift dropped THIS hint before debuting Travis Kelce romance
Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours video
Prince Andrew set to face 'disturbing' blow amid Sarah Ferguson remarrying rumours
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?
King Charles set to snub Princess Eugenie, Beatrice due to Prince Andrew?
Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom video
Prince William ‘almost didn't' have Prince George due to Kate Middleton's mom
Travis Kelce awaits reunion with Taylor Swift amid criticism
Travis Kelce awaits reunion with Taylor Swift amid criticism
Kate Middleton looks more ‘blue blooded' than Prince William video
Kate Middleton looks more ‘blue blooded' than Prince William
Prince William, Harry won't reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts
Prince William, Harry won't reconcile in 2024, astrologer predicts
Prince Harry 'misses' Prince William amid rift with brother
Prince Harry 'misses' Prince William amid rift with brother
Princess Leonor of Spain to make tiara debut next year
Princess Leonor of Spain to make tiara debut next year
Prince Harry's barely worked ‘half a day a month' for the public
Prince Harry's barely worked ‘half a day a month' for the public
Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy
Suki Waterhouse offers rare update into Robert Pattinson pregnancy
King Charles true feelings over Prince William, Harry's rift laid bare video
King Charles true feelings over Prince William, Harry's rift laid bare