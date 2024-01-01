 
Monday, January 01, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lewis Capaldi kicks off 2024 with five new tracks

A day before, Lewis Capaldi broke cover after his six month-hiatus due to his Tourette's syndrome battle

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 01, 2024

File Footage

Despite taking a professional hiatus, Lewis Capaldi surprised fans by releasing five new songs to kick off the new year.

For the first time in six months, the 27-year-old announced the expanded version of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent just a day before its release.

The tracks are titled Strangers, A Cure For Minds Unwell, Someone I Could Die For, The Ancient Art Of Always F*****g Up and Old Navy Blue.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the Scottish singer’s promo and hailed the songs for being “beautiful” and “some of his best work.”

Read More: Lewis Capaldi breaks cover after six month career hiatus

“You have a true gift in your voice and in the way you write and sing these songs,” wrote one user.

“The new songs are amazing, but I can’t lie, I was so excited to hear Little Too Late,” another fan penned while a netizen wished him a happy new year and wrote: “Thank you so much for these new songs, Lewis! I love your honesty in them.”

Previously, Lewis shared a lengthy update on his life six months after he failed to finish his Glastonbury set in June 2023 and consequently decided to take a break from touring and singing.

Sharing that he has been working on making his music batter, the Before You Go hitmaker wrote: “Hope this tides you all over until we can get in a room and sing them together some day very soon! Happy New Year!”

