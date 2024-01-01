 
Monday, January 01, 2024
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude signs of tension as they enter new year

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were recently spotted sharing a tense car ride together in St. Barts

Monday, January 01, 2024

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affeck entered New Year while dealing with the ups and downs of their marital life.

The lovebirds were spotted arguing while looking at pricey Bulgari jewelry after sharing a tense car ride in St. Barts.

Analyzing their body language, expert Judi James told The Mirror that Affleck "hunched and uncomfortable, with the hunching and lowered head making him look tense and unhappy.”

"Photographed on their getaway break in St Bart’s, Jennifer and Ben’s body language looks as fluctuating and as unsynchronised as usual,” she told the publication.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez argue over jewelry?

It was "veering between their signature moments of public passion that look set to define an idyllic relationship and what looks like moments of possible tension, especially from Ben,” they added.

Speaking of Affleck, she said, "His brow is furrowed here, there are vertical lines down the sides of his mouth and when he sits with a cigarette dangling out of his mouth his teeth appear to be clenched, adding to the suggestion of inner tension."

She said there seemed to be a "hint of a potential problem" during their car ride, adding, “There is clearly still the hint of a potential problem for the couple going forward in 2024 however much they adore each other.”

Before concluding, James said the couple’s previous breakup back in 2000s “still seems to haunt them.”

"Jennifer has even claimed they suffer PTSD from having been in the glare of the spotlight the first time around but that is exactly where they are again this time, with Ben’s body language suggesting he still finds it difficult,” she said.

