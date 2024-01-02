Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of being involved with Omid Scobie in writing ‘Endgame’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame’ hints at their involvement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have said something over rumours of their involvement in Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

Speaking with GB News over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence on the matter, an expert said it must have been “hurtful” for King Charles and Prince William.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told the publication that by not publically distancing them from Endgame, Harry and Meghan supported the “poisonous attack” towards royal family.

He said, "It would have been extremely wise had Prince Harry made it clear that he and his wife were not the sources of the book.

"That they did not stand by what had been written, that they did not endorse it in any way. The attacks on members of his family,” the expert continued.

"It was quite poisonous, was said and very damaging to individuals,” he added. "It would have been very hurtful to King Charles and the Prince of Wales."