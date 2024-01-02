 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of being involved with Omid Scobie in writing ‘Endgame’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame’ hints at their involvement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame’ hints at their involvement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have said something over rumours of their involvement in Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

Speaking with GB News over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s silence on the matter, an expert said it must have been “hurtful” for King Charles and Prince William.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told the publication that by not publically distancing them from Endgame, Harry and Meghan supported the “poisonous attack” towards royal family.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?

He said, "It would have been extremely wise had Prince Harry made it clear that he and his wife were not the sources of the book.

"That they did not stand by what had been written, that they did not endorse it in any way. The attacks on members of his family,” the expert continued.

"It was quite poisonous, was said and very damaging to individuals,” he added. "It would have been very hurtful to King Charles and the Prince of Wales."

Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been living a ‘horrible year' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been living a ‘horrible year'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude signs of tension as they enter new year video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude signs of tension as they enter new year
Angelina Jolie ‘sick of people' siding with ex Brad Pitt despite him being an 'abuser' video
Angelina Jolie ‘sick of people' siding with ex Brad Pitt despite him being an 'abuser'
Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life
Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life
Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry
Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself