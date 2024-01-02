 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s privacy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will go to ends to make sure their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are being protected from “bad Archewell press.”

Hence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not bring them to any public events since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Speaking on Harry and Meghan’s choice to keeping their kids away from limelight, an expert noted how Prince William is also concerned of his kids’ privacy but still brings them to public events.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement

Royal author Gareth Russell told GB News, "Prince Harry, like his brother, is immensely concerned with privacy, but he's more suspicious of violations of privacy.”

"We've certainly seen Prince William get very protective and angry over his children's privacy being violated, but he is also trying to introduce them to royal life.

“Whereas, Prince Harry has repeatedly voiced concerns about the children being in public,” he said, before adding of Archie and Lilibet, "And so I don't know when we'll see Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet at any kind of public event."

Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Millie Bobby Brown looks back on romantic 2023 with Jake Bongiovi in video montage
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Meghan Markle to fix a meeting with King Charles soon
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Jeremy Renner shares 'number one reason' for his recovery after horrible accident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle silence over ‘Endgame' hints at their involvement
King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles will ‘play the long game' to reunite with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will never apologise to the Royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been living a ‘horrible year' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been living a ‘horrible year'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude signs of tension as they enter new year video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck exude signs of tension as they enter new year
Angelina Jolie ‘sick of people' siding with ex Brad Pitt despite him being an 'abuser' video
Angelina Jolie ‘sick of people' siding with ex Brad Pitt despite him being an 'abuser'
Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life
Jennifer Aniston's old lover using Matthew Perry's death to get back in her life
Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry
Kate Middleton is ‘nailing it' like an ‘accredited builder' next to Harry
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself
Bianca Censori ‘fed up' of Kanye West controlling behavior, vows to ‘prioritise' herself