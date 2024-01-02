Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s privacy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going to ends to protect Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will go to ends to make sure their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are being protected from “bad Archewell press.”



Hence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not bring them to any public events since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Speaking on Harry and Meghan’s choice to keeping their kids away from limelight, an expert noted how Prince William is also concerned of his kids’ privacy but still brings them to public events.

Royal author Gareth Russell told GB News, "Prince Harry, like his brother, is immensely concerned with privacy, but he's more suspicious of violations of privacy.”

"We've certainly seen Prince William get very protective and angry over his children's privacy being violated, but he is also trying to introduce them to royal life.

“Whereas, Prince Harry has repeatedly voiced concerns about the children being in public,” he said, before adding of Archie and Lilibet, "And so I don't know when we'll see Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet at any kind of public event."