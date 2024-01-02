Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video

A video showed Ian Ziering getting attacked by an unknown group of bikers

File Footage

Ian Ziering has finally explained the backstory behind the video which shows a biker gang attacking him in Los Angeles.



The Beverly Hills alum’s statement comes after a video obtained by TMZ on New Years’ Eve showed the actor getting engaged in a street brawl as a group of unknown motorcyclists dragged him across Hollywood Boulevard.

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” the actor penned on his Instagram handle.

Ian explained: “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car.”

Defending himself, the 59 year-old actor said that he had to navigate the “physical altercation” to protect himself and his daughter Mia.

Furthermore, he referred to the video of himself comforting his 12 year-old daughter and added, “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed.”

Ian ended his explanation with a note about “boldness” of such “groups who disrupt public safety” and entrusted his faith in the police to take strict action against the unknown men.