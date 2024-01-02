Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad'

King Charles last saw Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie in June 2022

Prince Harry ‘disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly disappointed Britain’s King Charles in 2023 as the monarch did not see his grandchildren Archie or Lilibet throughout the year despite the Duke’s emotional plea over Frogmore Cottage.



King Charles has hardly seen Archie and Lilibet since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020.

Also Read: Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals



According to the GB News, royal expert Michael Cole has labelled the lack of time King Charles gets to spend with Archie and Lilibet as "very sad".

Cole said: "When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren'.

"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren.

"He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."

Read More: Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents

Earlier, when Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his family in May last year, the monarch was said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see Meghan Markle or his grandchildren.