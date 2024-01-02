 
menu
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie: 'Very sad'

King Charles last saw Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie in June 2022

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Prince Harry ‘disappoints' King Charles in 2023 over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly disappointed Britain’s King Charles in 2023 as the monarch did not see his grandchildren Archie or Lilibet throughout the year despite the Duke’s emotional plea over Frogmore Cottage.

King Charles has hardly seen Archie and Lilibet since Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020. 

Also Read: Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals

According to the GB News, royal expert Michael Cole has labelled the lack of time King Charles gets to spend with Archie and Lilibet as "very sad".

Cole said: "When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren'.

"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren.

"He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."

Read More: Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents

Earlier, when Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation without his family in May last year, the monarch was said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see Meghan Markle or his grandchildren.

Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Kate Middleton's brother reveals his 2024 mission
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Amy Robach 'fears' T.J. Holmes might find another lover
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement amid Prince Andrew remarrying rumours
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Theresa Caputo becomes Julia Roberts' friend for selfish reasons?
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Cher's conservatorship for son Elijah Blue irks estranged wife
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene count blessings amid New Year
Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset
Cardi B kickstarts 2024 with bold confession about Offset
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift dubbed ‘Romeo and Juliet' after romantic viral video
Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals
Harry and Meghan turn down Duke's invitation to avoid facing royals
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video video
Ian Ziering breaks silence on viral street brawl video
Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents
Queen Camilla gushes over King Charles' impressive talents
Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'
Paul Schrader flays Joaquin Phoenix in 'Napoleon': 'Casting prob'