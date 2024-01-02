Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi share two-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi together

Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome New Year with dance?

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a glimpse into how he and his wife have welcomed the New Year 2024.



Taking to Instagram, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared stunning black-and-white photos with Beatrice from the dance floor, seemingly the couple welcomed the new year with dance.

He posted the pictures with caption, “Happy New Years - Here's to a glorious 2024.”

Mozzi further said: “Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”



Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “You two are such a lovely and beautiful couple! Happy New Year to you all.”

Another said, “Happy New Year Princess Beatrice and Edoardo.”

“Princess Beatrice looks a bit like Queen Victoria,” the third said.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice got married at the Royal Lodge in July 2020 after their first meeting in September 2018.

The couple share two-year-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi together.