Royal expert Tom Bower had claimed “My information is that Meghan Markle is writing her memoir and it will be a huge money-spinner”

Meghan Markle ‘humiliated' over memoir draft

Amid rumours of writing her own memoir, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is said to be ‘humiliated’ and left red-faced after the publishers demanded she must submit its draft before payment.



This has been claimed by royal expert Neil Sean after reports Meghan Markle was writing her own memoir and would document the details of her life in the 'money-spinning tell-all book'.

Neil Sean claimed on his YouTube channel that a few publishers did show interest in Meghan and feel that could make a buck but it's all about the money they would have to shell out.

The royal expert said, “Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out.”

"In the world of publishing, this means one thing. They want to see if you've got a worthwhile story,” he said and added “The sticking point is they can't trust giving anything out to a publisher without top level security because it could get leaked and then the whole deal will be ruined."

Earlier, royal expert Tom Bower had claimed, “My information is that she (Meghan) is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner.”