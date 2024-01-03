King Charles may be influenced by Queen Margrethe's move to abdicate and pass baton to Prince William

King Charles to abdicate in ‘five or ten years'

Britain’s King Charles is expected to follow in the footsteps of Queen Margrethe II and handover the crown to his elder son Prince William.



Denmark´s popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe´s longest-serving monarch, said Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

Also Read: King Charles gets sweet advice over abdication as he warned 'monarchy is in state of crisis'

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told Mail Online, per the Mirror UK that King Charles may be influenced by Queen Margrethe's move.

He said, "It must make you wonder if in five or ten years’ time King Charles might think about doing the same if his health suffers or he just thinks it is a good time to pass on to William and Kate while they are still young.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Our late Queen would never abdicate because of what happened in 1936 when her uncle abdicated and her father came to the throne. But times change."

Read More: Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft

It is also to be mentioned here that Prince William and Kate are very friendly with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.