Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage

Meghan Markle has just been warned against having expectations of a ‘smooth road to success’ after getting out of her gilded cage of royal responsibilities.

Claims like this have been shared by royal expert Tessa Dunlop.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of that chat she touched base on the couple’s future, and the possible trajectory of their life in 2024.

This comes after a report by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Hollywood views the Sussexes as “2023’s losers.”

She was also quoted saying, “It has delighted naysayers and critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that American showbiz bible, The Hollywood Reporter, cited the couple on their list of 2023's losers.”

And “Here was proof that even Harry and Meghan's Californian colleagues had grown fed up with a couple called out for being whiny and hypocritical.”

“But how many of us double-checked exactly what the original article said?” she also quizzed during her conversation.

“Sure, the Sussexes are labelled 'losers', but the Hollywood Reporter concedes all the 'scorn and mockery' heaped upon them beats 'having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements year, which sounds hellish'.”

“In other words, Harry and Meghan might be in the celebrity doldrums right now but it is better than the performative gilded cage they left behind.”

Before concluding she also said, “The road to freedom was never going to be smooth and the company they kept on that Hollywood list of losers, including the Marvel brand and Disney, suggests that even making the list was something of a compliment."