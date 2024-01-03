 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare

King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate after Denmark's Queen Margrethe II said she would abdicate on January 14

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Britain’s King Charles wants to concentrate on the direct line of succession, from him to Prince William and then Prince George amid growing calls for his abdication.

This has been claimed by royal expert Michael Cole in conversation with the GB News.

Also Read: King Charles to abdicate in 'five or ten years'

Cole told the publication that he believes King Charles will continue with his strategy, trusting Prince William and ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton to play a leading role in the Firm.

He said, “King Charles wants to concentrate on the direct line of succession, from him to Prince William and then Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. That is how he wants it.”

Commenting on rumours that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie would become working royals, Cole said it was difficult to see major roles for Prince Andrew's daughters.

He said, “That is not because they are not willing, they are nice people and good ambassadors for this country.

Read More: Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft

"But the King deliberately wants to concentrate on the main line of succession.”

"If that means there will be fewer royal appearances around the country and the Commonwealth then so be it."

The royal expert’s remarks came as King Charles is facing the growing calls to abdicate after Denmark´s popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe´s longest-serving monarch, said Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

