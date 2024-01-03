 
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

King Charles' plans for monarchy in 2024 leaked

Experts have just leaked King Charles’ plans for 2024, as well as his bid for the monarchy.

Insights into everything has been shared by royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He broke everything during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

During the course of that chat, the expert looked back at King Charles’ Coronation and said, “Last year's Christmas speech was the most watched Christmas speech of the 21st century” and “the Coronation was the most watched event of the year.”

In the eyes of Mr Heydel-Mankoo, “The King is trying to set the tone for his reign and also reveal to the public the sort of King he's going to be. And I think he's done that very well.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir

“I think the Coronation really symbolizes his attitude towards the monarchy,” he also added.

“It retained the service, retained all of its majesty in its dignity, but it was tweaked to make it more relevant and more reflective of the modern world around us.”

“And I think that's really how the King views the monarchy under his reign. And of course we've seen also you know internationally he's been a huge success and proven himself to be every bit the a worthy successor to his mother,” Mr Heydel-Mankoo also chimed in to say before signing off. 

