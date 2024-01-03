Meghan Markle was 'humiliated’ and left red-faced after the publishers demanded she must submit draft of her memoir before payment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned amid reports the Duchess of Sussex was writing her own memoir after the success of Harry’s bombshell tell-all Spare.



Royal expert and major critic of the couple, Angela Levin has warned that if Meghan writes her memoir it would be less likely she and Harry would be invited to the UK and that people could be even more 'fed up' with her.

Also Read: King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the royal author tweeted, “Will Meghan really write her memoir. If it's full of moans and recollections that may vary, people could be even more fed up with her.”

She went on to say, “There could be more cartoons and be less likely she and Harry would be invited to the UK. What will Harry do?”

Read More: Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft

Angela’s warning came after claims Meghan Markle was ‘humiliated’ and left red-faced after the publishers demanded she must submit her memoir's draft before payment.