 
menu
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir

Meghan Markle was 'humiliated’ and left red-faced after the publishers demanded she must submit draft of her memoir before payment

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 03, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned amid rumours Duchess is writing her own memoir

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned amid reports the Duchess of Sussex was writing her own memoir after the success of Harry’s bombshell tell-all Spare.

Royal expert and major critic of the couple, Angela Levin has warned that if Meghan writes her memoir it would be less likely she and Harry would be invited to the UK and that people could be even more 'fed up' with her.

Also Read: King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the royal author tweeted, “Will Meghan really write her memoir. If it's full of moans and recollections that may vary, people could be even more fed up with her.”

She went on to say, “There could be more cartoons and be less likely she and Harry would be invited to the UK. What will Harry do?”

Read More: Meghan Markle 'humiliated' over memoir draft

Angela’s warning came after claims Meghan Markle was ‘humiliated’ and left red-faced after the publishers demanded she must submit her memoir's draft before payment.

Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Michael Jackson's mother seeks legal compensation from his estate
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Prince William fails to protect Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA video
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez quash marital trouble rumours with steamy PDA
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez on social media
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare video
King Charles strategy about 'line of succession' amid calls for abdication laid bare
Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message video
Jin of BTS releases pre-recorded New Year's message
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation video
Jimmy Kimmel rebukes Aaron Rodgers' 'dangerous' accusation
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?
Is Kanye West behind 'vulnerable' Bianca Censori's choices?
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Princess Mary to replace hairdresser after 23 years as she is set to become Queen
Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage
Meghan Markle shouldn't expect a smooth road to freedom after her cage
Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication
Royal family announces changes in titles after Queen Margrethe abdication
Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff
Kanye West 'exhausts' Miami hotel's staff