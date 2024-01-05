Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame’ accidently named King Charles and Kate Middleton as ‘racist royals’

Meghan Markle leaked names of ‘racist royals' to Omid Scobie: ‘There's no doubt'

A royal expert has claimed that there is “no doubt” in his mind that Meghan Markle was behind the leaking of names of racist royals.



In a conversation with The Sun, famous royal expert and author, Tom Bower, said Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, “fed” Omid Scobie the names of the racist royals who had concerns about Prince Archie’s skin colour.

In the Dutch translation of his latest release, Endgame, Scobie claimed that King Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, were the two “racist royals.”

Speaking on the matter, Bower said, "There’s no doubt in my mind that she fed him [Omid] those two names," adding, "But it didn’t make sense.”

ALSO READ: Princess Kate, Prince William tell Harry and Meghan they can't return to UK

“She told Oprah that there was one conversation and there was no conversation between Charles, Kate, and Harry right at the beginning of their relationship. It was Charles and Camilla," he added.

He continued: "I do know who made the comments about Archie's skin color. The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview.”

Reacting on the royal names’ leak, Scobie shared in an interview that it was a “translational error,” saying, “We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that's how Meghan felt.”

"Those conversations were, and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative for the family, have that conversation with her.

“And it is why I personally think they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterward. Though they may not see eye to eye on it."