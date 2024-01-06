Meghan Markle wants King Charles answerable

Meghan Markle is allegedly wanting a major response from King Charles over the ‘exceptions’ she’s seen but never given

Meghan Markle is seemingly fed up with the changing rules, and how they are always different for her and Prince Harry, vs the rest of the Firm.



All of this has been revealed by broadcaster Neil Sean.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent YouTube videos.

In it, he was quoted saying, “The thing that really riles Meghan is that Fergie pops up on things like the ITV daytime show This Morning, [and] Loose Women, and billing herself as the Duchess of York, selling books and possibly doing adverts all under the royal family.”

But when comparing the two, “Meghan and Harry seemingly don’t understand why it’s a different rule for her”.

Up to this point, she has “tried to set up a meeting with him [the King], she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she’s encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarah Ferguson retained her Duchess of York title as part of her 1996 divorce settlement.

All of this has also been referenced around the same time as claims by other experts who claimed, “Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry,” ahead of 2024.