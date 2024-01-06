 
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton is showing Prince George the ‘reality' of the working class

Kate Middleton appears to have taken it upon herself to show the ‘reality of life’ to her son Prince George

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 06, 2024

The next King of England is currently being shown the ‘reality’ of life, as well as the working class by taking him to a baby bank.

Insights into the Princess’ plans for Prince George’s future have been brought to light by royal commentator Jennie Bond.

She touched on everything during her most recent chat with GB News.

During the course of this, she said, “It is very reminiscent of what Diana did with Prince William and Prince Harry.”

According to Ms Bond, “That’s where William and Catherine learned the lesson to take their children to learn about people who are less privileged.”

She also referenced an earlier comment by the late People’s Princess, (aka Princess Diana) and recalled her saying, “I want my boys to be brought up in the way no other royal princes have been. I want them to see the reality of life.”

The expert also broke down the video itself and said that while its “cute” its clearly also “well-produced.”

“They are aware that image is important,” Bond she also said. “This is a battle I had with the palace for years.” But “William knows that the modern monarchy needs to engage with social media. That’s what they’re doing.

