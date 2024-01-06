Experts warn the chances are ‘high’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t make a dent to 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in a free fall with their ‘calcified’ bones

Experts warn the chances of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making it in Hollywood are ‘quite low’ in 2024.

British journalist Esther Krakue weighed in on these things during one of her most recent interviews with Sky News Australia.

While starting off that conversation she predicted 2024 to be exactly the same as 2023, given their steep decline.

She was even quoted telling host Caroline Di Russo, “It’s very hard even to contemplate where to begin.”

Because “2023 hasn’t been a good year for the Sussexes, and I imagine the decline will only continue.”

“With their relationship with the royal family, their reputation has calcified,” as well.

All in all, the expert believes it’s safe to surmise, “2023 hasn’t been a good year for the Sussex’s” and “as brand Sussex tumbles down, it is effectively free-falling.”

“They’re learning the hard way that public perception of them does affect their ability to have the kind of impact they want to have” and “a big part of that is reputation management.”