Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles unlikely to step down for Prince William amid calls for abdication

The royal expert said the only way "I could see King Charles abdicating is if he felt he was meaningfully unable to fulfil his official duties and obligations to the crown"

Britain’s King Charles is unlikely to step down for his elder son Prince William amid calls for his abdication following Denmark’s popular Queen Margrethe II resignation.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer told the Daily Star, per Daily Express, King Charles would be unlikely to abdicate, however, added that he would step down under just one set of circumstances.

Eric Schiffer told the publication, "King Charles, at 75, is as sharp and able as any global leader and brings an element of grace, wit and majesty consistent with his style that is light years away from being too old to reign."

The royal expert further claimed, "There is no way the King would abdicate. The only way I could see the King abdicating is if he felt he was meaningfully unable to fulfil his official duties and obligations to the crown."

Eric Schiffer made these remarks during King Charles 75th birthday in November, however, these claims have resurfaced amid growing calls for the monarch to abdicate after Queen Margrethe announced last Sunday that she would abdicate on January 14 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.

