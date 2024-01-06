It will be Kate Middleton's first birthday after Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' sparked royal race row

Kate Middleton's plans for 42nd birthday celebrations laid bare

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Tuesday January 9 with her family including husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



Royal expert Rebecca English has disclosed the future queen of Britain’s plans to mark her special day.

The royal commentator revealed in a piece for Daily Mail that the celebrations will be low key.

Also Read: King Charles unlikely to step down for Prince William amid calls for abdication

Rebecca, citing sources, claims, “They'll be at Windsor as the children are just about to start back at school, so it will just be family.”

The source further informed the royal expert that the Princess of Wales loves to celebrate her birthday with just family, saying “But to be honest, that's just the way she likes it.”

She went on to claim, Kate Middleton will be marking her 42nd birthday with jelly and ice cream at home with the children rather than something more high-profile, after the whirlwind of recent months.

Read More: King Charles likely to honour Kate Middleton with new title on her 42nd birthday

Meanwhile, the royal expert also claimed that due to services of the Princess of Wales to the crown, King Charles is expected to honour his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ with a new title by appointing her as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.