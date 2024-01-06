Robert Pattinson believes he has found his ‘perfect partner’ in ladylove Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have put their alleged wedding on hold till the latter gives birth to their first baby.



According to Life & Style, the Twilight alum believes he has found the perfect partner in the Persuasion star and proposing her was a “no brainer.”

“Suki said yes, of course,” the insider said of Waterhouse’s reaction on Pattinson’s proposal. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”

Speaking of their romance, the tipster said, “Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed.”

“They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding,” they added. “When the day comes, it will be perfect.”

“Rob always intended to propose to Suki. The fact that she’s pregnant just moved the clock forward,” the insider said.

The source went on to say that the couple, who has been together for almost 5 years now, are ecstatic about spending their lives together.

They said, “Rob and Suki are so excited about the baby and just want to enjoy this special time together. It’s fun for them. They’re picking out baby things and trying to figure out where to put everything.”

Though Pattinson was previously engaged to FKA Twigs, the insider said he knows Waterhouse is “the one” for him. “He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time," the source said.