 
menu
Saturday, January 06, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy

Robert Pattinson believes he has found his ‘perfect partner’ in ladylove Suki Waterhouse

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 06, 2024

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse put wedding on hold amid pregnancy

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have put their alleged wedding on hold till the latter gives birth to their first baby.

According to Life & Style, the Twilight alum believes he has found the perfect partner in the Persuasion star and proposing her was a “no brainer.”

“Suki said yes, of course,” the insider said of Waterhouse’s reaction on Pattinson’s proposal. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”

ALSO READ: Are Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse engaged?

Speaking of their romance, the tipster said, “Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed.”

“They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding,” they added. “When the day comes, it will be perfect.”

“Rob always intended to propose to Suki. The fact that she’s pregnant just moved the clock forward,” the insider said.

The source went on to say that the couple, who has been together for almost 5 years now, are ecstatic about spending their lives together.

They said, “Rob and Suki are so excited about the baby and just want to enjoy this special time together. It’s fun for them. They’re picking out baby things and trying to figure out where to put everything.”

Though Pattinson was previously engaged to FKA Twigs, the insider said he knows Waterhouse is “the one” for him. “He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time," the source said.

Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster
Harry and Meghan's ‘exiled version of William and Kate' behind 2023 disaster
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's old tactics could ‘sour' public opinion
Meghan and Harry's public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position
Meghan and Harry's public attacks have put King Charles in weaker position
Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom' video
Kanye West showers Bianca Censori with praise on birthday: ‘Amazing step mom'
Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup'
Prince William, Kate told to only show up when King Charles needs ‘backup'
Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture
Brooklyn Beckham follows in David Beckham's steps with Nicola Peltz gesture
'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?
'Smart' Kanye West ignites cruel competition between Bianca and Kim?
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Kim Kardashian slammed for blatantly ‘copying' Bianca Censori on her birthday
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Taylor Swift to announce pregnancy with Travis Kelce soon?
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Queen Elizabeth did not want Meghan to use royal family for ‘commercial gain'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Meghan Markle labelled as ‘the most difficult woman to satisfy'
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship
Prince Harry can ‘thrive' in 2024 with shift in Prince William relationship