Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children did not visit UK in 2023 amid reports King Charles is desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet

King Charles ‘very upset' about Lilibet, Archie

Britain’s King Charles is said to be ‘very upset’ about son Prince Harry’s decision to keep Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie away from UK, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to GB News, per Daily Express, royal expert Michael Cole claimed that the monarch will be upset by the lack of time he has been able to spend with Archie and Lilibet, having reportedly saw Lilibet just once.

The royal expert further claimed Meghan Markle and Harry’s kids will not return to the UK for a long time.

"I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California”, the royal expert said and added "It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren.”

He further said, "I know for a fact that the King is very keen.”

Michael Cole went on saying King Charles loves his children, he also loves his grandchildren and godchildren. "The fact he does not see them [Archie and Lilibet] and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him.”

"It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."

Meghan and Harry’s children did not visit UK in 2023 despite the Duke of Sussex made several trips to his home country.