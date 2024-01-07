Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning for third baby secretly

Prince Harry reacts as Meghan Markle’s mother moves in with royals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has moved in with the royal couple and has become the mother of the household at their California home.



According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Doria 67, is living with Meghan and Harry and her grandchildren Prince Archie and Lilibet nearly full-time.

The sources have disclosed Prince Harry’s true feelings as her mother-in-law moves in to their Montecito mansion.

The sources claimed Harry seemingly “adores” his mother-in-law and “loves having her there.”

The insider further said, Prince Harry ‘appreciates the warmth and kindness’ that Doria brings to the family.

“He doesn’t get that from his side of the family and thinks it important that the children are close with their grandmother.”

There are also rumours that Doria has joined Meghan and Harry as the royal couple are planning for another baby and they would love to have a ‘third child’.