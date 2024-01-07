Prince William feels Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein will "haunt' the Royal Family

King Charles fulfilling his promise to Queen Elizabeth regarding Prince Andrew?

Britain’s King Charles is seemingly fulfilling his promise he made to his mother late Queen Elizabeth II regarding brother Prince Andrew despite latest allegations against the Duke of York.



The GB News, citing royal insiders, claimed the monarch will not exile his brother following the latest revelations.

The sources claimed, "Charles promised his late mother he would not abandon Andrew once she was gone and that remains the situation unless, of course, he finds himself engaged in a criminal matter."

Earlier, the Mirror UK also made similar claims that King Charles has assured Andrew he “won’t be abandoned”, despite being named dozens of times in US court documents alleging sexual abuse, which the Prince of York has always denied.

The publication quoted sources as saying that the King “feels a sense of duty” to his late mother to ensure Andrew “isn’t cut adrift”.

Meanwhile, Prince William feels his uncle Andrew's links to the late Jeffrey Epstein will "haunt' the Royal Family.

The future king had reportedly also issued a warning to his father over welcoming Andrew back into the family last year.