Monday, January 08, 2024
Christopher Nolan pays tribute to Heath Ledger at Golden Globes 2024

Christopher Nolan recalled the time he accepted a Golden Globe Awards on behalf of the late actor

Christopher Nolan paid a heartfelt tribute to Heath Ledger and Robert Downey Jr. during his acceptance speech at Golden Globe Awards 2024.

The 53 year-old director won big at the 81st annual event for best director of a motion picture for Oppenheimer.

The category also included filmmakers Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon and Celine Song for Past Lives.

In his speech, Christopher Nolan recalled the time in 2008 when he had to accept an award on the behalf of the deceased actor.

“The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, the late Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me,” he said.

Christopher continued, "And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., who caught my eye and gave me a look of support. The same look he's giving me now; the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”

Cillian Murphy also bagged the best actor in a motion picture, drama award for the blockbuster biopic. 

Crediting the director's mastery, the Irish actor said, "I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different. The level or rigor of the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master."

