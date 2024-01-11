Meghan Markle and Prince Harry neighbours ‘unimpressed’ by their ‘traveling soap opera,’ expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry US neighbours don’t care about their status

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ditched their lives as senior working royals and went to US to settle down and raise their kids there.

However, an expert has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could not impress their neighbours with their link to the Royal family or their titles.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Barry Maher said, “Harry and Meghan live down the street but in a considerably pricier spot, though nobody around here is exactly living in cardboard boxes."

"Since we never see them, local tolerance seems to mirror USA tolerance in general. People who like them seem to have an unlimited tolerance, no matter what they do,” he added, as per The Royal Observer.

Harry and Meghan faced challenges in 2023 as they were labeled a "Hollywood Flop" by the Wall Street Journal and included in The Hollywood Reporter's "biggest losers of 2023" list.

As a result of the unfavorable publicity, their popularity declined. “Everyone else is either unimpressed by the traveling soap opera or is just sick of hearing about them,” the expert said of them.