Jo Koy gives himself 'A plus' for Golden Globes gig despite backlash

Jo Koy's remarks come after he was criticised for joking about 'Barbie' and Taylor Swift

Amid backlash, Jo Koy has opened up about his recent gig at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.



The 51 year-old comedian’s take comes after he drew flak for his “sexist” jokes on Taylor Swift and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

During his Barbenheimer monologue, Jo remarked: “Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big b******.”

Later, he took a dig at Taylor Swift and said: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to.”

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Jo revealed that he’d gave himself “an A plus” for his hosting skills.

“I think I did well given the circumstances,” he said and added that his writers weren’t chosen eight days before the show and the monologue was done just a day before.

“We were still writing up until they said we’re live. Absolute cold reads, never got a chance to work out anything. And this is not an excuse, I’m just trying to paint the picture because I don’t think people understand,” he continued.

Jo concluded: “I’m gonna give myself an A-plus just based on the courage [to host the show]. I’m going to hit it over the head a million times, whoever you can think of in your head that could have done it, I’m telling you right now they said no and I didn’t.”