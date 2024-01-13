 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Priscilla Presley remembers daughter Lisa Marie on first death anniversary

Lisa Marie – the only daughter of Elvis Presley – died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Priscilla Presley remembers daughter Lisa Marie on first death anniversary

Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter late Lisa Marie on her first death anniversary, saying “Today is a very solemn day.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Priscilla tweeted, “Today is a very solemn day. It’s been a year since your passing and not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you.”

She continued, “Rest in peace, Lisa. You are in the arms of your beloved father now. Only that… gives me comfort. Mom” followed by a heart emoji.

Priscilla was inundated with messages of support from fans who had also been thinking of Lisa Marie on the sad day.

Priscilla, 78 was left heartbroken when Lisa Marie – the only daughter of Elvis Presley – died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023.

Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Flordia.

