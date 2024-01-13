Robert Pattinson is expecting his first child with girlfriend of five years, Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson is in ‘seventh heaven’ amid Suki Waterhouse’s pregnancy

Robert Pattinson has been stuffing himself while taking care of his pregnant girlfriend’s cravings, an insider has claimed.



According to National Enquirer, the Twilight alum is really ecstatic about becoming a dad soon and has been “eating for the three of them.”

Revealing how Pattinson was never really into exercise, the tipster shared that the actor does not really care about his new “dad bod physique.”

The source said, "Rob's in seventh heaven. Suki finally moved in this year," adding, "She's having his baby, and he's eating for the three of them — and it shows!"

"He's never been big on exercise," the insider said. "The only time he really bulked up was for The Batman. Afterward, he didn't keep up with the program and the muscles turned to fat."

The insider went on to say that since the Hollywood star is going to be a dad, he's not worrying about his diet anymore.

They mentioned that when his girlfriend, Suki, has a craving, he joins in and they satisfy it together. After dating for five years, the couple is now in a comfortable and relaxed stage in their relationship.

"The feeling is if he doesn't get a handle on his poor diet soon,” the source said. “He'll have love handles to grapple with.”