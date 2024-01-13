 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Gwen Stefani supporting Blake Shelton through tough new year's resolution

Gwen Stefani is helping her husband Blake Shelton cut back on alcohol, per insiders.

Shelton’s new year resolution was to "either cut back or stop drinking altogether.” But, the 47-year-old singer gets “grumpy when he can’t have what he wants."

To help her husband deal with the “nightmare” that dieting is for him, Gwen finds better alternatives to his cravings: "When he wants a burger, she’ll suggest a salad with grilled chicken or salmon. They’ll whip up something together."

Read more: Gwen Stefani granted Hall of Fame honor alongside Kobe Bryant

This comes amid reports of marriage trouble surrounding the couple, who got married in 2021 after meeting at The Voice. “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” claimed one insider after the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart.

“Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time," they added.

Blake Shelton has previously opened up about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s three boys, sharing: "I've had stepparents. I think it's, in some ways, it's harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed."

