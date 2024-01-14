Jason Momoa breaks silence on his living situation about the divorce from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa talks living arrangements after divorce from Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa has just weighed in on his living situation and arrangements after his divorce from his wife Lisa Bonet.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with People magazine.

In that chat, he offered some candid insight into his current living situation.

According to the Aquaman star, “I’m just houseless. I’m not homeless.”

The biggest reason for this, however, was his work schedule which requires him to go from “movie to movie” without the option to settle down.

Referencing his current arrangement right now, he admitted, I “have a nice trailer. Everyone's like, 'Jason Momoa's homeless.' I'm like, 'Relax. I got a f****** sleeping bag’.”

The divorce proceedings began around two years after the actor separated from his wife.