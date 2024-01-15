 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's future role amid calls for abdication

King Charles was officially crowned as British monarch in May last year, Prince William is heir to the throne

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 15, 2024

King Charles gets sweet advice related to Prince William's role amid calls for abdication

Britain’s King Charles has been advised that the monarch should consider sharing more responsibilities with Prince William and ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton amid growing calls for abdication.

Speaking to GB News, US journalist Lee Cohen has said that Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing an 'excellent job' already.

Also Read: King Charles felt he would 'tempt fate' if he discussed Queen Elizabeth II death

He told host Mark Dolan that the Prince and Princess of Wales are very good ambassadors for the United Kingdom. “Charles has only stepped into the role after waiting a lifetime.

“I would hate to see any diminution of his duties and responsibilities. He came to the throne at the age of 73, making him the oldest person ever to assume the throne.”

The royal commentator further says, “His mother, I believe was 26 when she took the throne, so he’s got a much shorter runway and trajectory.”

He continued, “Age being what it is, perhaps he has less energy and he may seek to share some of the responsibilities, which wouldn’t be a terrible thing.”

Read More: King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition

Lee Cohen remarks came as King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate and handover the crown to his elder son and heir to throne Prince William.

Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney fighting over Matthew Perry?
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral video
Ryan Gosling's reaction to 'I'm Just Ken' winning goes viral
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik gets emotional during his first speech as monarch, pays tribute to Queen Margrethe
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
King Frederik, Queen Mary reject rift rumours with first appearance as monarchs?
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on Joe Manganiello divorce
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance video
Taylor Swift's family member takes credit for Travis Kelce romance
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
King Charles pays tribute to Queen Margrethe amid calls for abdication
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jo Koy's ex Chelsea Handler drags him at Critics Choice Awards
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
Jennifer Aniston sends special message to Matthew Perry fans
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
King Charles sends 'best wishes' to King Frederik as he accedes to throne
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name video
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'lied' about Queen's support over Lilibet name
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?
Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?