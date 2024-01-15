Prince Harry is losing his influence with people ‘laughing all around'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are losing their influence with people ‘laughing all around’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for expecting people to take them seriously when they ‘put in no work’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for trashing their family without ‘putting any work in’ and expecting to be taken seriously.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent chats with The Sun.

During the conversation he touched on the duo’s contracts, and how badly they could lose out on finances if they don’t ‘knuckle down’ already.

“You know that your influence is failing is when people start laughing at you, and you can't produce something that you've actually done,” he started by saying.

“The facts of the matter are that he pointed out pretty categorically that they have done absolutely nothing for Netflix, really, and the one exception, of course, being Invictus, and that was very worth it but too long of a wait.”

Before concluding he also dished on some advice and said, “If you simply trash your family, which is the only time it does seem to mean that you get megabucks, and do nothing else, then you must expect people not to take you seriously.”