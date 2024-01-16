 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes' podcast suffers from dwindling public 'interest'

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' podcast 'Amy and T.J' has plummeted in ratings as viewership dwindles

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes podcast Amy and T.J has plummeted in ratings as viewership dwindles
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' podcast 'Amy and T.J' has plummeted in ratings as viewership dwindles 

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' podcast is suffering a serious decline in rankings as they continue to open up about personal struggles.

The GMA 3 stars' podcast’s chart ratings plummeted right before the couple’s recent revelation of their alcohol issues, per The Sun. The report by the publication shows a dramatic decline in their Chartable ratings since they launched the podcast on December 5.

Despite debuting in the top 5, Amy and Holmes’ podcast dropped to the 243rd spot in the charts on January 6.

Read more: Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' bonded over mutual love of drinks and bars

A podcast industry insider told the publication: "There was a ton of interest in what they were going to say about their affair and being cut from ABC in the aftermath, but I'm not sure anyone expected that interest to continue much beyond that."

Following their bombshell drinking revelations in recent episodes of the podcast, the podcast climbed its way to 136th spot in the charts. However, just after the revelations, the it saw another decline in viewership.

Meanwhile, in his shocking revelation of alcohol addiction, TJ Holmes shared: "I, personally, can go through 18 drinks a day."

"If we're not out and about for the day, running errands or doing something, and we're just inside, I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o'clock at night," he confessed.

Whereas Amy Robach admitted to drinking 15 to 20 drinks in a week, which still falls in the heavy drinking range. 

