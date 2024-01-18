 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Concerns arise for British monarchy amid King Charles, Kate Middleton surgeries

King Charles is set to undergo procedure for enlarged prostrate while Kate Middleton is recovering after having ‘abdominal surgery’

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 18, 2024

File Footage

Royal fans and experts are stressed about the future of British monarchy following the announcements about King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

After ascending the throne post Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles revealed he wanted to reduce the number of senior working royals.

At present, official public duties are performed solely by him and his wife, Queen Camilla, as well as by William and Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.

ALSO READ: Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?

And with Charles and Kate hospitalized and William taking care of their three kids, there are concerns about the monarchy.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly, “It shows you don’t want a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy. Only four [people] are under 70 as it is.”

“[William] is a Counsellor of State, who, in theory, could stand in for the monarch in the event of him being abroad or of incapacity,” Fitzwilliams added.

He continued: “If necessary, Counsellors of State could step in for the monarch. There are several, including [Prince] Harry and [Prince] Andrew, who obviously would not be asked to.”

Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital
Prince William sets duties aside to visit Princess Kate at hospital
Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient' motherhood
Gisele Bundchen reveals the inspiration behind her ‘resilient' motherhood
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘happy' but still ‘seeing where it goes'
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ‘happy' but still ‘seeing where it goes'
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship is ‘serious': ‘This isn't some fling'
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship is ‘serious': ‘This isn't some fling'
Bafta nominations 2024: Complete list released
Bafta nominations 2024: Complete list released
Natalie Portman ‘utterly crushed' by husband Benjamin Millepied's affair: Source
Natalie Portman ‘utterly crushed' by husband Benjamin Millepied's affair: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘unsufferable' family members video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘unsufferable' family members
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori drops hints of pregnancy in latest outing
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori drops hints of pregnancy in latest outing
Kate Middleton is ‘doing well' after undergoing ‘planned surgery': Insider video
Kate Middleton is ‘doing well' after undergoing ‘planned surgery': Insider
Eminem reveals his 'hilarious' new year resolution video
Eminem reveals his 'hilarious' new year resolution
Kim Kardashian draws backlash after following in Mariah Carey's footsteps video
Kim Kardashian draws backlash after following in Mariah Carey's footsteps
Netflix's ‘Virgin River' release date, episodes, filming: Everything to know
Netflix's ‘Virgin River' release date, episodes, filming: Everything to know