Concerns arise for British monarchy amid King Charles, Kate Middleton surgeries

King Charles is set to undergo procedure for enlarged prostrate while Kate Middleton is recovering after having ‘abdominal surgery’

File Footage

Royal fans and experts are stressed about the future of British monarchy following the announcements about King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

After ascending the throne post Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles revealed he wanted to reduce the number of senior working royals.

At present, official public duties are performed solely by him and his wife, Queen Camilla, as well as by William and Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.

ALSO READ: Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?

And with Charles and Kate hospitalized and William taking care of their three kids, there are concerns about the monarchy.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly, “It shows you don’t want a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy. Only four [people] are under 70 as it is.”

“[William] is a Counsellor of State, who, in theory, could stand in for the monarch in the event of him being abroad or of incapacity,” Fitzwilliams added.

He continued: “If necessary, Counsellors of State could step in for the monarch. There are several, including [Prince] Harry and [Prince] Andrew, who obviously would not be asked to.”