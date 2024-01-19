 
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Why were King Charles, Kate Middleton's medical announcements made on the same day?

King Charles undergoes enlarged prostrate procedure as Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 19, 2024

King Charles’ prostrate surgery announcement was made within two hours of news of Kate Middleton’s hospitalization following a “planned abdominal surgery.”

The timings of both the news caused stirred among the public. However, it has now been revealed that Buckingham Palace wanted to make a proper announcements and did not want it to be leaked.

Speaking on the matter, Newsweek’s Jack Royston, said, “What I've been told is that the King has royal engagements that had to be cancelled, so the Palace had to start telling people this was happening."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry to become interim King in Charles, William and Kate's absence?

"Once they started telling people privately, they just wanted to get that information out there,” he added, as per GB News.

“It's reassuring for the public if it comes from the Palace rather than being leaked by somebody who maybe had a tangential role in a royal visit.

“If you allow it to come out that way then everybody panics."

