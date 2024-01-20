Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded beneficiaries of chaos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have just been put on blast for behaving like ‘beneficiaries’ of chaos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent run-in with the Royal Family has just been called out.

This has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

“In political circles, it’s sometimes called ‘taking out the trash’,” she began by writing in her piece for News.com.au.

The expert also said, “Have a bad news story that needs to be released? Put it out late on a Friday or on the same day as some big event like the Melbourne Cup to ensure as few people pay attention as possible as they are busy swigging warming glasses of Aussie sparkling.”

Because “this week, by complete accident, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the beneficiaries of exactly this.”

For those unversed, “for days now, the biggest royal story in the world has been that of newly promoted Queen Mary and world’s first Gen X King Frederik, Buddhist bead-wearer and poster boy for manly waterworks.”

“What that has meant is that every royal writer worth their Debrett’s has been laser-focused on goings-on in Copenhagen rather than the latest Sussex-related hullabaloo that has taken over London,” she also added before signing off.

All of these claims have come in response to the ‘hullabaloo’ that arose from Robert Hardman’s book Charles III, about Queen Elizabeth’s final days.