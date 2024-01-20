Meghan Markle did not join Prince Harry as he received 'Living Legends of Aviation' Award

Prince Harry honoured as 'Living Legend of Aviation'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been honored with the 'Living Legend of Aviation' award.



Archie and Lilibet doting father was honoured at star-studded awards show in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The ceremony was hosted by actor John Travolta, according to Hello magazine.

Also Read: Prince Harry made Queen Elizabeth chuck expensive china ‘at the wall' in a rage

The Duke attended the award ceremony without his wife Meghan Markle.

There were rumours Meghan would be joining Harry for the awards ceremony.

Later, Prince Mario Max took to Instagram and shared a photo with Harry from the ceremony.

He wrote, “Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award.”

Earlier a statement on the event’s website had said, “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, spent the first 10 years of his adulthood serving in the British Army, during which he undertook two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.”

