Kanye West, Kim Kardashian reunite for son's basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently bumped into each other at son Saint’s basketball game.

The former couple, who got divorced in 2021, were photographed together while the SKIMS mogul was casually greeting the rapper.

Their 6-year-old daughter Chicago stood between them as Kim appeared to be having a friendly conversation with Kanye.

With his back towards the camera, the I Wonder hitmaker could be seen sporting a black T-shirt whereas the Kardashians star kept it casual with a white tank top and a black baseball cap.

Other visuals shared by Daily Mail showed Kim busy with texting while standing firmly beside her ex.

They also chose to sit a few chairs away from each other as they watched Saint play for his youth basketball team

Kim and Kanye share two other children North West, aged 10, and Psalm, aged 4.

The pictures also happen to be the most recent visuals after Kanye got his new titanium teeth.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Kanye flashed his metallic smile and also compared himself with James Bond villain, Jaws.

An insider also revealed that Kanye customised the teeth himself which happen to be "more expensive than diamonds."