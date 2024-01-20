Kate Middleton has been admitted in hospital as she recovers from ‘planned abdominal surgery’

Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is’

Kate Middleton has been praised for her role in the Royal family as she recovers in hospital post “planned abdominal surgery.”



While Kate is focusing on her recovery, her husband, Prince William, is taking her care while simultaneously taking care of the pair’s three kids.

Speaking with The Mirror, Dr. Tessa Dunlop said of Kate, "Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital."

"The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise,” she added.

The expert continued: "Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter. William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."

"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the expert added. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."

She went on to praise Kate for gracefully fulfilling all her responsibilities especially after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their official roles and Queen Elizabeth demise.

"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders,” she said.

"The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery," she added.