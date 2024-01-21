Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton following their health concerns

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally extend 'olive branch' to King Charles, Kate Middleton after race row?

King Charles and his 'beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton have received ‘best wishes’ from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid their health issues.



According to a report by the Mirror, Harry and Meghan have reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton following their health concerns.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send 'best wishes' to Kate Middleton, King Charles

The publication, citing a source, reported “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health.

“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

The California-based royal couple’s move is considered as an 'olive branch' nearly two months after their alleged friend Omid Scobie sparked royal race row, the report further says.

Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter has dubbed this so-called olive branch the right move.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hugely sincere' as Royal Family needs help

Arbiter said: “It’s good they’ve recognised his sister-in-law has gone in for what is obviously serious surgery and his father is going in to have surgery at 75. It’s the right thing to do to acknowledge it.”