Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Frederik finally breaks silence on affair rumours?

King Frederik and Queen Mary met in 2000 and got married in 2004

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Denmark’s King Frederik has claimed that his marriage to Queen Mary has reached 'stable point' amid recent affair rumours.

The king made these claims in his book released a few days after he became the monarch.

According to GB News, King Frederik’s book discusses his marriage to Queen Mary and his relationship with his late father Prince Henrik, who died in 2018.

The monarch says in the book: "I love marriage, my wife, our children and the whole happy base that arises for the people who manage to stay together and persevere."

Frederik further says Mary is his "partner and wing woman" with whom he has a "super dynamic".

In November last year, photos of the then Prince Frederik with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova on a night out in Madrid emerged and sparked rumours of their affair, and alleged rift between the royal couple.

However, Genoveva had denied the claim that she had a romantic affair with Frederik.

