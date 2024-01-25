Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were first linked together last year July when they were spotted getting cosy in a car in LA

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance heating up privately: ‘They meet several times a week'

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s relationship is still alive as the duo meets in secrecy and usually keeps a low profile during their dinner dates.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the former NFL quarterback and the supermodel meet each other at his place.

They are keeping their romance out of the public eye, the tipster close to the lovebirds revealed, adding that they see each other “several times a week.”

Sharing further details of their relationship, the insider noted that Brady and Shayk “are into each other” and always make time to meet when they are in the same city.

However, Brady is still not ready to seriously pursue this relationship so soon following the end of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

“Tom enjoys Irina’s company, but he’s still in a transitional period after his divorce and not looking to settle down [yet],” the source said.

They claim that for the athlete, his “kids and career come first,” referring to his kids he shares with the Brazilian model, Benjamin and Vivian.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were first linked together last year July when they were spotted getting cosy in a car in Los Angeles. However, it was reported that they had parted ways in October.