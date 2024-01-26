 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit

King Charles has approved the award of the King's Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit

Britain’s King Charles has made a major decision ahead of his planned surgery and a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made surprise visit to Jamaica.

The royal family took to X, formerly Twitter and shared King Charles decision saying, “The King has approved the award of His Majesty’s Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati.”

Also Read: Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip

The Gold Medal for Poetry was established by King George V in 1933 and is awarded for excellence in poetry. Each year’s recipient is from the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth Realm.

The Poetry Medal Committee, chaired by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, recommended Mimi Khalvati as the recipient of the Medal for 2023 due to her outstanding talent and ability to draw on diverse cultural traditions.

Read More: Kate Middleton pals knew nothing about abdominal problems: Source

Simon Armitage said, “Endlessly imaginative and playful, her work weaves social and political concerns with personal history and private experience. 

"She is a highly-respected teacher and supporter of new writers, especially of women poets who have been inspired by her example, her natural talent and her encouragement.”  

