King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit

King Charles has approved the award of the King's Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati

The royal family took to X, formerly Twitter and shared King Charles decision saying, “The King has approved the award of His Majesty’s Gold Medal for Poetry for the year 2023 to Mimi Khalvati.”

The Gold Medal for Poetry was established by King George V in 1933 and is awarded for excellence in poetry. Each year’s recipient is from the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth Realm.

The Poetry Medal Committee, chaired by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, recommended Mimi Khalvati as the recipient of the Medal for 2023 due to her outstanding talent and ability to draw on diverse cultural traditions.

Simon Armitage said, “Endlessly imaginative and playful, her work weaves social and political concerns with personal history and private experience.

"She is a highly-respected teacher and supporter of new writers, especially of women poets who have been inspired by her example, her natural talent and her encouragement.”