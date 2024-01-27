Kate Middleton has been in hospital for over a week since her planned abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton hailed for prioritizing herself over Royal duties

Kate Middleton has been receiving praises for prioritizing her health by taking a break from her Royal duties amid health scare.



Speaking with People Magazine, a royal insider said that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has set a great example for everyone by stepping back from work after surgery.

The mother-of-three is not expected to return to her royal duties till Easter as she recovers in hospital. After 10 to 14 days, she is expected to continue recovering at home.

ALSO READ: King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment

Heaping praises on the Princess, a source shared with the publication, “It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking].”

“But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back,” they added.

“It is sensible to take the time,” the insider said. “That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.”

“It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that."