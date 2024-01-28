King Charles has undergone surgery for a "corrective procedure" after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate

Royal fans react as King Charles advised to abdicate for Prince William amid health woes

Royal fans have expressed their opinion after King Charles was advised to abdicate for his elder son Prince William amid health worries.



Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Peter Lloyd suggested King Charles should "abdicate" and allow the Prince of Wales to lead the Firm.

The royal expert said: "I think that King Charles should abdicate and I think that Prince William should step up and do the job.”

Reacting to the royal expert’s advice for abdication, a fan commented on the Daily Express UK report, saying “The country has just paid out millions for King Charles Coronation imagine if they had to pay out again so soon for William.

“I think we give King Charles a few more years on the throne let the country get there monies worth.”

Another said, “Why would he abdicate, it's not a serious health issue.”

“If Charles abdicates let that be the end of the outdated system which has no place in a modern world,” said the third fan.