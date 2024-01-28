Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are happy to support the family behind the scenes

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s sincere feelings to become working royals disclosed

A royal expert has disclosed true feelings of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid rumours King Charles could enlist them as working royals.



Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told the GB News that she believes the royal sisters are happy to support the family behind the scenes.

She claimed: "As the only blood-born princesses of their generation, it would be wonderful to see Beatrice and Eugenie take on more responsibility. But neither have indicated a desire to do so.”

Victoria further says, "Likewise, the King is keen to maintain a more cost-effective, slimmed-down monarchy."

"Beatrice and Eugenie are happy to support the family behind the scenes,” the royal expert said and added "But I think each enjoys the life they’re able to live without the added burden of a full schedule of royal engagements."

Eugenie and Beatrice are currently non-working members of the royal family.

The royal expert’s remarks for Beatrice and Eugenie came as King Charles and Kate Middleton are recuperating from respective surgeries at a hospital.