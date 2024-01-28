 
menu
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles 'secret weapon' for monarchy revealed amid health worries

King Charles is currently recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 28, 2024

King Charles secret weapon for monarchy revealed amid health worries
King Charles 'secret weapon' for monarchy revealed amid health worries

A royal expert has disclosed that Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie is King Charles 'secret weapon' and the monarch believes that she can play a key role in the future of the Royal Family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK magazine, per the Mirror, "It is so much more evident now that Sophie is a key member of the list of working royals. I think people have really taken her into their hearts, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and the Queen.”

Read More: Royal fans react as King Charles advised to abdicate for Prince William amid health woes

Jennie Bond went on saying, "Her evident closeness with them was so much more than a bond – it looked like a deep affection for her in-laws. She was a huge support to the late Queen after Philip’s death, popping around and watching movies with her, riding with her.”

The royal expert further said about Sophie that she has a common touch – perhaps because she lived a normal life before marrying Prince Edward.

Sophie connects with the people she meets and looks as if she really wants to chat, Jennie said and added she is absolutely one of the new female stars of the show – “elegant, engaging and empathetic.”

Also Read: Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere

Sophie has been dubbed the ‘secret weapon’ of King Charles as the monarch has undergone surgery for a "corrective procedure" after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.

Shannen Doherty shares unexpected confession on podcast
Shannen Doherty shares unexpected confession on podcast
Royal fans react as King Charles advised to abdicate for Prince William amid health woes video
Royal fans react as King Charles advised to abdicate for Prince William amid health woes
Dakota Johnson reacts to CGI-led ‘Madame Web' shoot
Dakota Johnson reacts to CGI-led ‘Madame Web' shoot
Daisy Ridley reveals J.J Abrams honest advice about 'Star Wars'
Daisy Ridley reveals J.J Abrams honest advice about 'Star Wars'
Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere
Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere
Jamie Foxx's career thrives after health scare: 'Super thankful'
Jamie Foxx's career thrives after health scare: 'Super thankful'
Kate Middleton told Prince William she would not be 'doormat' to his girlfriends
Kate Middleton told Prince William she would not be 'doormat' to his girlfriends
Jenna Ortega oversized 'ego' too hard to handle on 'Beetlejuice 2'?
Jenna Ortega oversized 'ego' too hard to handle on 'Beetlejuice 2'?
Princess Diana ghost 'wants to tell something' to butler Paul Burrell
Princess Diana ghost 'wants to tell something' to butler Paul Burrell
Kate Middleton 'lonely' as mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton 'lonely' as mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis
Prince Harry stayed silent as Meghan Markle wanted 'all her way' in Royal Family
Prince Harry stayed silent as Meghan Markle wanted 'all her way' in Royal Family
Drew Barrymore says she hates 'liars': 'You pithy'
Drew Barrymore says she hates 'liars': 'You pithy'