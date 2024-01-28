King Charles is currently recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate

King Charles 'secret weapon' for monarchy revealed amid health worries

A royal expert has disclosed that Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie is King Charles 'secret weapon' and the monarch believes that she can play a key role in the future of the Royal Family.



Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK magazine, per the Mirror, "It is so much more evident now that Sophie is a key member of the list of working royals. I think people have really taken her into their hearts, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and the Queen.”

Jennie Bond went on saying, "Her evident closeness with them was so much more than a bond – it looked like a deep affection for her in-laws. She was a huge support to the late Queen after Philip’s death, popping around and watching movies with her, riding with her.”

The royal expert further said about Sophie that she has a common touch – perhaps because she lived a normal life before marrying Prince Edward.

Sophie connects with the people she meets and looks as if she really wants to chat, Jennie said and added she is absolutely one of the new female stars of the show – “elegant, engaging and empathetic.”

Sophie has been dubbed the ‘secret weapon’ of King Charles as the monarch has undergone surgery for a "corrective procedure" after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.