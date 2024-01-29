Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘cannot afford’ to lose Netflix after looking back at so many squandered opportunities’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn’t a deal they can lose

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been warned against expecting too much from Netflix because it's ‘not a deal they can afford to lose’.



All of this has been shared by PR expert Ryan McCormick.

He weighed in on everything during one of his recent chats with The Mirror.

He began by referencing the couple’s £80million deal with Netflix and pointed out the couple’s rumored bid to ‘protect’ the deal.

He even began by saying, “The Prince and Duchess of Sussex need Netflix far more than they probably realize because the live-streaming platform has such a large audience.”

“Even people who aren't into the royals would not have a problem easily finding them and potentially become fans of them.”

Later on in the conversation he also doubled down on his claims and added, “This is a deal that they cannot afford to lose” so “I highly recommend they do everything possible to win the hearts and minds of Netflix executives because if they don't, it's going to be a PR disaster for them.”

“When Meghan and Harry were royals, their Instagram page had 9.2 followers. There hasn't been a new post since 2020. I couldn't find another official Instagram page for the two nor could I find accounts for them on Twitter.”

The expert also noted, “Going through their official site, I was flabbergasted that not only is there no social media handles associated with it but, there's no place on where visitors can sign up for updates. At the peak of their popularity, they could have had thousands (possibly millions) of individuals joining their mailing list.”

All in all, “Meghan and Harry would have been able to interact directly with those followers and foster a long-term bond with them. It's such a squandered opportunity.”