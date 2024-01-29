It is unlikely that Kate Middleton will return to her public duties until after Easter and Prince William is said to be worried about her recovery

Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery

Prince William is said to be very ‘concerned’ about the recovery of his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery, a royal source has claimed.

The royal insider, when asked about Prince William’s reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent Jamaica trip, told The Times that the Prince of Wales was “concerned with other matters,” not least Kate’s recovery after abdominal surgery.

The future queen of UK was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for a planned abdominal surgery.

The palace said, “The surgery was successful, and she is expected to remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery. According to current medical advice, it is unlikely that she will return to her public duties until after Easter."

Meanwhile, the insider told The Times, per Daily Beast, about the California-based royal couple’s visit to Jamaica, saying: “Harry is beloved by the Jamaicans so they could have been a great asset to the Commonwealth if they had stayed in their royal roles.”

Meghan and Harry have seemingly sparked diplomatic debate with their surprise visit to Jamaica.

The royal couple made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica at the Carib Theatre in Kingston last Tuesday night.